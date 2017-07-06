Red Sox's Brock Holt: Makes rehab start at third base

Holt (vertigo) made his first start in the infield Wednesday since relaunching his rehabilitation assignment, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Holt's rehab moved from Triple-A Pawtucket to Double-A Portland for Wednesday's start at third base. He'd already played three games on the current iteration of his rehab assignment, one at DH and two others in left field. The plan over the next few days will be to move Holt around the infield, where there's more reactionary plays that require quick decision making.