Red Sox's Brock Holt: Nearing activation
Holt (vertigo) is expected to be activated this week, Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports. He's currently on a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket, having gone 8-for-31 while playing multiple positions over nine games.
Holt's rehab assignment will end this coming Thursday, but manager John Farrell is optimistic he'll return before then. That optimism was one factor that led to Boston's decision to designate Pablo Sandoval for assignment Friday. If the Red Sox don't make a move to acquire a more experienced third baseman, Holt will be part of the mix at the hot corner along with Deven Marrero and/or Tzu-Wei Lin.
