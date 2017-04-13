Red Sox's Brock Holt: Occupying left field Thursday
Holt is batting ninth and manning left field for Thursday's makeup game against the Pirates, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
With Jackie Bradley (knee) still on the disabled list, Andrew Benintendi slides over to center field, while Holt patrols the outfield as well. Holt should log more starts for as long as Bradley is on the shelf, especially against right-handed pitching. Fittingly, Boston faces Pirates righty Chad Kuhl.
