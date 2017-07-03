Red Sox's Brock Holt: Playing again at Pawtucket

Holt (vertigo) has gone 1-for-6 with a walk and a run scored over the past two games while on rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket.

Holt served as a designated hitter Saturday then played right field Sunday. He was recently placed on the 60-day disabled list due to the lingering effects of vertigo, which has prevented him from playing long stretches of time. His inability to stay on the field has led to opportunities for Tzu-Wei Lin and Deven Marrero, who are currently serving as Boston's utility infielders.