Red Sox's Brock Holt: Returns to field Sunday
Holt went 1-for-2 during Sunday's game against the Yankees after coming into the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.
Holt made his first major-league appearance since April 20 when he landed on the DL with vertigo, and came up to serve as the team's 26th man during Sunday's doubleheader. The 29-year-old reached on an infield single during his first at-bat, and then grounded out to shortstop in the ninth after spending a few innings at third base.
