Red Sox's Brock Holt: Symptoms clearing up
Holt's vertigo symptoms are beginning to clear, and manager John Farrell said the team is looking to send him out on rehabilitation assignment in the next few days, Julian Benbow of The Boston Globe reports.
Holt's return will give Farrell another body he use at third base after Pablo Sandoval (knee sprain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
