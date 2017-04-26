Holt's vertigo symptoms are beginning to clear, and manager John Farrell said the team is looking to send him out on rehabilitation assignment in the next few days, Julian Benbow of The Boston Globe reports.

Holt's return will give Farrell another body he use at third base after Pablo Sandoval (knee sprain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories