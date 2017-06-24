Red Sox's Brock Holt: Transferred to 60-day DL
Holt (vertigo) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Holt's move was merely procedural to allow the Red Sox the ability to purchase the contract of infielder Tzu-Wei Lin on Saturday. Holt's recently made some progress in his battle with vertigo, but there's no concrete timeline for his return at this point.
