Brentz is out of options and will have to pass through waivers if Boston wants him to start the year in the minors.

Brentz is not a lock for a spot on the major league roster as he enters spring training and could be moved off the 40-man roster if Boston acquires a more experienced outfielder this spring. At the moment, the orgnization is thin in experienced outfield depth. They do have Chris Young and can use Brock Holt there, but Young might be a regular at DH and Holt isn't a long-term solution in the outfield. That leaves Brentz and non-roster invitees Junior Lake and Brian Bogusevic as the sole MLB-experienced outfielders in spring training.