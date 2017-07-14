Play

Chatham (hamstring) has begun a rehabilitation assignment with Boston's affiliate in the Gulf Coast League, Jim Crowell of SoxProspects.com reports.

Chatham, who has been limited to just one game this season due to the injury, has played three games for the GCL Red Sox, going 2-for-8 with a run and a walk.

