Quentin signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

There was speculation Quentin would retire last March after opting out of his contract with Minnesota, now it appears the 34-year-old is giving it one more try. He hasn't played in the majors since 2014 and spent last season in the Mexican League, where he hit just .211 in 21 games as the DH. The former All-Star will most likely serve as organizational depth for Boston.