Red Sox's Carson Smith: Now targeting mid-week return to mound
Manager John Farrell reported Sunday that the Red Sox hope Smith (elbow, shoulder) will be able to begin mound work on Tuesday or Wednesday, Chris Mason of CNHI Sports Boston reports.
Smith was originally scheduled to begin his mound program this weekend, but it appears that he wasn't quite ready so the team bumped back his start date to Tuesday or Wednesday. It's been a long and trying rehabilitation for Smith, but it's encouraging that he'll soon begin ramping up his throwing program again after suffering a setback in mid-June.
