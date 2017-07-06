Smith (elbow, shoulder) hopes to throw off a mound sometime over the weekend, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

After experiencing yet another setback in his recovery back in June, Smith seems to be ramping up his activity again. Given the nature of his injury and how many roadblocks he's already encountered, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Red Sox tread very carefully with the reliever, although some progress certainly is better than no progress.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast