Smith (elbow, shoulder) hopes to throw off a mound sometime over the weekend, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

After experiencing yet another setback in his recovery back in June, Smith seems to be ramping up his activity again. Given the nature of his injury and how many roadblocks he's already encountered, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Red Sox tread very carefully with the reliever, although some progress certainly is better than no progress.