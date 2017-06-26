Smith (elbow) has resumed throwing, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Smith had his rehab assignment paused earlier this month with shoulder inflammation -- a brutal break after he had already suffered a similar setback in April. Nonetheless, the latest news is a positive indication the right-hander could be back on the mound within a few weeks and start a rehab assignment just after the All-Star break. Expect Smith to ramp up his activity if things continue to proceed smoothly, as the Red Sox could certainly use his arm in the bullpen.