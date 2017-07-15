Smith (elbow) tossed a bullpen session in Fort Myers on Saturday, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports.

Smith was finally able to get some work in after suffering a setback a month ago, which caused the right-hander to be shutdown for a week with shoulder inflammation. This marked significant progress for the reliever, as he slowly but surely recovers from Tommy John surgery that has forced him to miss over a year of action. He will likely throw another bullpen in the coming days, and could head out on a rehab assignment within the next couple weeks barring any setbacks.