Smith (elbow), who was shut down due to shoulder inflammation, will be reevaluated Monday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Smith was inching closer to a rehabilitation assignment when the Red Sox announced they were shutting him down for a bit. They suggested the shoulder soreness wasn't a serious situation. However, to hear the comments of manager John Farrell and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, one gets a different impression. Dombrowski said Smith "still has a chance to come back and help us this year," while Farrell has "not closed the book" on Smith contributing this season. Those are the kinds of statements they made about Tyler Thornburg right before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.