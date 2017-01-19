Cabral signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday, Baseball America reports.

The southpaw, who will be 28 in February, has not had much of an opportunity to show off his stuff in the big leagues, as he's pitched just two innings in the majors over the past three seasons, including none last season. He allowed nine earned runs over just 8.1 innings at Triple-A Norfolk last season before the Orioles released him. If he even makes the team, he isn't likely to serve as anything more than organizational depth next season.