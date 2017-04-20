Red Sox's Chris Sale: Breezes through eight innings
Sale allowed four hits and a walk while striking out 13 over eight innings in Thursday's 4-1 extra-inning win over Toronto.
A potential win was negated when closer Craig Kimbrel allowed a game-tying run in the ninth. What Sale has done through four starts with his new team is remarkable. The Red Sox have supported him with a mere four runs over the 29.2 innings he's pitched; Sale has yet to pitch with a two-run cushion; and he took the mound with a lead in just six of the 30 innings he's started. The left-hander has handled the pressure of a tight game flawlessly, putting the Red Sox in position to win three of his four starts.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Picks up first win with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Suffers tough-luck loss to Tigers•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Hard to handle in no-decision Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Declares readiness after 91-pitch spring start•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Dazzles against Yanks•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Pecked at by Pirates in Thursday start•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...