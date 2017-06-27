Red Sox's Chris Sale: Notches 10th win

Sale (10-3) allowed just a single run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters through 6.1 innings during Monday's win over the Twins.

The lefty is posting another high-end fantasy campaign with a 2.77 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 12.3 K/9. He's a rare matchup-proof option and is building a strong Cy Young case. Sale projects to make his next start at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories