Red Sox's Chris Sale: Notches 10th win

Sale (10-3) allowed just a single run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters through 6.1 innings during Monday's win over the Twins.

The lefty is posting another high-end fantasy campaign with a 2.77 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 12.3 K/9. He's a rare matchup-proof option and is building a strong Cy Young case. Sale projects to make his next start at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays.