Red Sox's Chris Sale: Picks up first win with Red Sox
Sale (1-1) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out 12 across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rays.
Sale has pitched well in each of his three games with the Red Sox, and the offense was finally able to scratch out enough run support to get him his first victory with his new team. Although it's based on a small sample size, his 1.25 ERA to go along with a 0.74 WHIP is making his slightly discounted draft value look like a fantastic bargain. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
