Red Sox's Chris Sale: Plagued by little run support Saturday

Sale (11-4) allowed just three hits and two walks while tying a season-high with thirteen strikeouts through 7.2 shutout innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday.

Sale was nothing short of dominant yet again, throwing a season-high 118 pitches against New York, 85 of which were strikes. The southpaw has not received adequate run support lately, during his last four starts, the Red Sox have tallied 13 runs combined, with one apiece during his last two trips to the mound. During this particular outing, he handed the ball off to Craig Kimbrel, who wasn't able to close the door with a 1-0 lead. He now holds a 2.75 ERA with a WHIP of 0.90 and a remarkable 12.5 K/9. Sale's next start projects to be Thursday against the Blue Jays.