Red Sox's Chris Sale: Plagued by little run support Saturday
Sale (11-4) allowed just three hits and two walks while tying a season-high with thirteen strikeouts through 7.2 shutout innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday.
Sale was nothing short of dominant yet again, throwing a season-high 118 pitches against New York, 85 of which were strikes. The southpaw has not received adequate run support lately, during his last four starts, the Red Sox have tallied 13 runs combined, with one apiece during his last two trips to the mound. During this particular outing, he handed the ball off to Craig Kimbrel, who wasn't able to close the door with a 1-0 lead. He now holds a 2.75 ERA with a WHIP of 0.90 and a remarkable 12.5 K/9. Sale's next start projects to be Thursday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Tabbed to start All-Star Game•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 12 in loss•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Turns in dominant performance for 11th win•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Notches 10th win•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets back in win column with 10-K effort•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans 10 Phillies in complete-game loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...