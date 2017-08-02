Red Sox's Chris Sale: Roughed up by Cleveland on Tuesday
Sale was slammed for seven runs on eight hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk over five innings but escaped with a no-decision in Tuesday's 12-10 win over Cleveland. He struck out five.
An anticipated pitcher's duel with Carlos Carrasco instead turned into a classic Fenway Park shootout that saw 10 runners cross the plate in the first two innings and five more score in the ninth. Sale's 20.2-inning scoreless streak was snapped in brutal fashion in his worst start of the year, but expect the lefty to get back on track Sunday at home against his former club, the White Sox.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Next start pushed back to Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 11, wins 13th•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Returns to win column with nine-strikeout effort•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Plagued by little run support Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Tabbed to start All-Star Game•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 12 in loss•
-
Trade charts: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...