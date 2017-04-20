Red Sox's Chris Sale: Sale breezes through eight innings

Sale allowed four hits and a walk while striking out 13 over eight innings in Thursday's 4-1 extra-inning win over Toronto.

A potential win was negated when closer Craig Kimbrel allowed a game-tying run in the ninth.l What Sale as done through four starts with his new team is remarkable. The Red Sox have supported him with a mere four runs over the 29.2 innings he's pitched; Sale has yet to pitch with a two-run cushion; and he took the mound with a lead in just six of the 30 innings he's started. The left-hander has handled the pressure of a tight game flawlessly, putting the Red Sox in position to win three of his four starts.