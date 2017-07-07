Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 12 in loss
Sale (11-4) allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out 12 batters through seven innings during Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Sale really could have used more run support Thursday, as the Red Sox only scored once. It's obviously a solid fantasy return whenever a hurler adds 12 punchouts to their total, and it's also difficult to complain about Sale's elite first half: 11 wins, 2.75 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 12.6 K/9. This was also just the third time through 18 starts that the lefty has allowed more than three runs. Sale is a candidate to start the All-Star game, so when he'll toe the rubber for Boston next is unknown.
