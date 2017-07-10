Red Sox's Chris Sale: Tabbed to start All-Star Game
Sale was named the American League's starting pitcher for Tuesday night's All-Star Game, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This marks the second consecutive year that the ace left-hander will get the starting nod. Sale has been one of the most dominant pitchers in all of baseball this season, producing a 2.75 ERA and a 178:22 K:BB while holding opposing hitters to a .200 batting average. He will oppose National League starter Max Scherzer for the first few innings of the Midsummer Classic.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 12 in loss•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Turns in dominant performance for 11th win•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Notches 10th win•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets back in win column with 10-K effort•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans 10 Phillies in complete-game loss•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Improves to 8-2 with win over Detroit•
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...