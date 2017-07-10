Red Sox's Chris Sale: Tabbed to start All-Star Game

Sale was named the American League's starting pitcher for Tuesday night's All-Star Game, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This marks the second consecutive year that the ace left-hander will get the starting nod. Sale has been one of the most dominant pitchers in all of baseball this season, producing a 2.75 ERA and a 178:22 K:BB while holding opposing hitters to a .200 batting average. He will oppose National League starter Max Scherzer for the first few innings of the Midsummer Classic.

