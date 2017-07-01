Red Sox's Chris Sale: Turns in dominant performance for 11th win
Sale picked up his 11th win of the season Saturday in Toronto, turning in 7.0 scoreless innings with four hits, one walk and 11 strikeouts.
The Boston ace continued his dominant first half with another gem Saturday. According to Pete Braham of the Boston Globe, Sale has consistently carved up the Blue Jays over the course of his career with a 1.68 ERA against them and a 1.13 ERA at the Rogers Centre. He's now second in the American League behind Jason Vargas for wins with 11 and his 12.43 K/9 is the best in baseball among starters. He's lined up for one more outing before the All-Star break with a start against the Rays on tap for Thursday.
