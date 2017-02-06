Young should get regular at-bats as Boston's designated hitter against left-handed starters in 2017.

Young was signed to a two-year deal prior to last season with the intention of starting him in the outfield against left-handed starters. And he pretty much did that and more when he was healthy. He'll serve as the team's fourth outfielder, but manager John Farrell will not want to sit Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley or Mookie Betts against pitchers of any hand. That leaves designated hitter as the likely landing spot for Young. He'll be part of a first-base/DH platoon with Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland.