Red Sox's Chris Young: DH role against left-handers in 2017
Young should get regular at-bats as Boston's designated hitter against left-handed starters in 2017.
Young was signed to a two-year deal prior to last season with the intention of starting him in the outfield against left-handed starters. And he pretty much did that and more when he was healthy. He'll serve as the team's fourth outfielder, but manager John Farrell will not want to sit Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley or Mookie Betts against pitchers of any hand. That leaves designated hitter as the likely landing spot for Young. He'll be part of a first-base/DH platoon with Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Lights up Baltimore pitching•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Homers, drives in two against Padres•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Starts Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Set for increased playing time•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Increased playing time, pending Benintendi injury•