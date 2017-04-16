Red Sox's Chris Young: Draws influential walk Saturday
Young went 1-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rays.
Young's seventh-inning at-bat in which he came back from down 0-2 to draw a walk set the stage for Sandy Leon's game-deciding RBI. Young has played most days since Jackie Bradley (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, but that window is closing this week. Bradley, who is eligible to return from the DL on Wednesday, is set to begin a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday and should join the Red Sox in Toronto later this week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Batting cleanup Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Gets start in right field Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Homers against Pirates on Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: DH role against left-handers in 2017•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Lights up Baltimore pitching•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...