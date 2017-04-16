Young went 1-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Young's seventh-inning at-bat in which he came back from down 0-2 to draw a walk set the stage for Sandy Leon's game-deciding RBI. Young has played most days since Jackie Bradley (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, but that window is closing this week. Bradley, who is eligible to return from the DL on Wednesday, is set to begin a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday and should join the Red Sox in Toronto later this week.

