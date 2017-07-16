Red Sox's Chris Young: Draws start in cleanup spot Sunday
Young will occupy the cleanup spot and serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager John Farrell wanted to give Hanley Ramirez a break for one of the two contests, so the 33-year-old will sit out the matinee, opening up a lineup spot for Young, who has gone 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the series. Young's at-bats have been quite sporadic since about mid-April, but his season-long statistics haven't suffered much as a result. Over 178 plate appearances this season, Young is slashing a palatable .248/.331/.376.
