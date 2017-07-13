Red Sox's Chris Young: Limited opportunities as fourth outfielder
Young has three hits in only 11 at-bats over Boston's last 11 games.
The 33-year-old holds a .255/.339/.386 slash line with four home runs in 153 at-bats this season. Young is nothing more than a fourth outfielder for Boston at this point, and hasn't seen an extended stretch of starts since center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.'s stint on the disabled list back in mid-April
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Tallies trio of hits in win•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Fills in at designated hitter•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Hitting second Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Draws start against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Smacks two homers Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Young: Swipes first bag of campaign•
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...