Young has three hits in only 11 at-bats over Boston's last 11 games.

The 33-year-old holds a .255/.339/.386 slash line with four home runs in 153 at-bats this season. Young is nothing more than a fourth outfielder for Boston at this point, and hasn't seen an extended stretch of starts since center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.'s stint on the disabled list back in mid-April