Red Sox's Chris Young: Not starting Thursday
Young is out of the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.
Young's absence Thursday will break a streak of six straight starts in left field, over which he's gone 4-for-22 at the plate without an extra-base hit. Brock Holt will get the call in left for the series finale.
