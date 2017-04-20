Young is out of the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Young's absence Thursday will break a streak of six straight starts in left field, over which he's gone 4-for-22 at the plate without an extra-base hit. Brock Holt will get the call in left for the series finale.

