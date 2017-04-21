Young is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

With Jackie Bradley (knee) returning from the disabled list, Young is expected to return to a platoon role in the Boston outfield, with most of his opportunities coming against left-handed pitching. Young is just 1-for-10 so far this season against lefties, but he hit .329/.410/.589 against southpaws in 2016 (compared to .246/.319/.446 against right-handed pitching).