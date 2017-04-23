Young went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk during Saturday's loss to Baltimore.

The veteran outfielder is sporting a .245/.344/.283 slash line and projects to see a decline in playing time with Jackie Bradley Jr. back from a knee injury. Still, Young has an impressive track record against southpaws with a .405 wOBA over 273 plate appearances dating back to the 2015 season. He should be on your DFS radar when Boston faces a lefty.