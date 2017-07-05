Vazquez went 3-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.

The 26-year-old had been hitting just .132 (5-for-38) in his previous 10 games, so Tuesday's performance was a welcome sight. He's worked his way into a time share behind the plate with Sandy Leon this year, and while Vazquez doesn't offer much power his .286 batting average on the season is useful in deeper fantasy formats.