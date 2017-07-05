Vazquez went 3-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.

The 26-year-old had been hitting just .132 (5-for-38) in his previous 10 games, so Tuesday's performance was a welcome sight. He's worked his way into a time share behind the plate with Sandy Leon this year, and while Vazquez doesn't offer much power his .286 batting average on the season is useful in deeper fantasy formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories