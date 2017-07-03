Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Monday
Vazquez is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Vazquez has just one hit over his last three starts (1-for-14), so he'll get the day off to clear his head as Sandy Leon crouches behind the plate in his stead. He appears to be on the favorable end of a timeshare with Leon for the time being, though that could change if Leon heats up while Vazquez cools off.
