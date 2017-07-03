Vazquez is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Vazquez has just one hit over his last three starts (1-for-14), so he'll get the day off to clear his head as Sandy Leon crouches behind the plate in his stead. He appears to be on the favorable end of a timeshare with Leon for the time being, though that could change if Leon heats up while Vazquez cools off.