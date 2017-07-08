Vazquez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Vazquez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday night and will get Saturday to clear his head as Sandy Leon takes over behind the plate. The 26-year-old is just 4-for-25 over his last seven starts, but offers an attractive defensive option thanks to his ability to pick off base runners.

