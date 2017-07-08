Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Saturday
Vazquez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Vazquez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday night and will get Saturday to clear his head as Sandy Leon takes over behind the plate. The 26-year-old is just 4-for-25 over his last seven starts, but offers an attractive defensive option thanks to his ability to pick off base runners.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Rides pine Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Bangs out three hits Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Picks up fourth start in six games•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...