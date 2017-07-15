Vazquez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

Vazquez will take a seat for Saturday's afternoon contest following a 1-for-3 day at the plate during Friday night's victory. In his place, Sandy Leon sets up behind the plate and hits eighth in the order. With a doubleheader on tap for Sunday, Vazquez will likely start Game 1 while Leon takes on the duties in Game 2.