Play

Vazquez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

Vazquez will take a seat for Saturday's afternoon contest following a 1-for-3 day at the plate during Friday night's victory. In his place, Sandy Leon sets up behind the plate and hits eighth in the order. With a doubleheader on tap for Sunday, Vazquez will likely start Game 1 while Leon takes on the duties in Game 2.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast