Vazquez takes a seat for Thursday's series finale against the Blue Jays, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Vazquez gets a day off from his catching duties following three starts in the past four games, including an 0-for-3 night at the plate during Wednesday's victory. Sandy Leon will take over behind the plate in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast