Vazquez picked up an additional 122 at-bats in 37 games during winter league ball in the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico.

Vazquez caught several games a week in Puerto Rico, getting a chance to test his throwing arm, which underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in 2015. He reported not feeling the lingering discomfort he felt last season. The 26-year-old catcher is looking for a fresh start in 2017 after last season's odyssey of stops and starts that eventually led to an extended stay in Triple-A. He's out of options this season, which works in his favor as the Red Sox can stash Blake Swihart in the minors while Vazquez and Sandy Leon handle the major-league pitching staff. Of course, Vazquez's bat will be a factor. He worked on rehabilitating his swing late last season with hitting coach Rich Gedman and had an .805 OPS during the month of August, but that dropped to .653 during the regular season in Puerto Rico.