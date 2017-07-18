Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Vazquez is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
He had started five of the last six games, notching three hits over that span. Sandy Leon will start behind the dish and hit eighth against lefty J.A. Happ.
