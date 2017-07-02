Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Picks up fourth start in six games
Vazquez will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Blue Jays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The Red Sox's catching timeshare has favored Vazquez of late, as the 26-year-old will pick up his fourth start in six games Sunday. Though he seems to have inched ahead of Sandy Leon on the depth chart, Vazquez has cooled considerably from his hot start to the season. Over his last nine games, he's gone just 4-for-33 (.121 average) at the dish.
