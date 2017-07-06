Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Rides pine Thursday
Vazquez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
As is usually the case when Chris Sale trots to the mound, Vazquez will cede the catching duties to Sandy Leon for the evening. The 26-year-old has cooled off considerably after his scorching hot start, as he's just 11 for his past 61 at-bats.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Bangs out three hits Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Picks up fourth start in six games•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Monday•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...