Vazquez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

As is usually the case when Chris Sale trots to the mound, Vazquez will cede the catching duties to Sandy Leon for the evening. The 26-year-old has cooled off considerably after his scorching hot start, as he's just 11 for his past 61 at-bats.

