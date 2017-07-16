Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting out Game 1 of doubleheader
Vazquez is out of the lineup for the first game of the Red Sox's doubleheader with the Yankees on Sunday, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox are presumably saving Vazquez for the nightcap, during which he'll catch left-hander David Price. Sandy Leon will receive the nod behind the plate for Game 1.
