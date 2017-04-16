Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Starting on Sunday
Vazquez will start Sunday against the Rays, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Vazquez is the logical choice to catch for Drew Pomeranz after he guided the left-hander through six strong innings last week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Perfect in Tuesday's win•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Set for season debut Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Dominates offensively, defensively Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Throws out two runners Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Throws out runner Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of options entering 2017•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...