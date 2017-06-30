Brannen made his professional debut for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in two at-bats Thursday, MassLive.com reports.
Brannen was Boston's second-round pick in the 2017 draft out of The Westfield School in Georgia. His most developed asset at this point is his running ability. The Red Sox like his approach and swing, feeling he can develop some power.
