Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Adds another check to saves column
Kimbrel struck out three consecutive batters on just 15 pitches to collect his sixth save of the season during Monday's win over Tampa Bay.
The veteran closer has allowed just three hits and two walks through seven innings while fanning 12 batters, and after Monday's spotless outing, Kimbrel's ERA is down to 1.29. After pitching three consecutive days, it's unlikely the hard-throwing righty takes the mound Tuesday against Toronto.
