Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows first save at Fenway
Kimbrel gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to blow his third save of the season during Saturday's 16-inning loss to the Yankees.
Kimbrel was called upon to earn a four-out save, and started off by winning a 10-pitch at-bat with Aaron Judge to get the Red Sox out of the eighth inning with a one-run lead. But on the third throw to leadoff batter Matt Holliday in the bottom of the ninth, Kimbrel allowed a monster shot over the Green Monster to blow his second save in the last three attempts. Besides the home run, Kimbrel struck out all three opposing batters in the ninth, bumping his K/9 to 16.2. Interestingly, all three of Kimbrel's blown saves this season have come on home runs to leadoff hitters at the onset of the ninth inning.
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...