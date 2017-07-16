Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows first save at Fenway

Kimbrel gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to blow his third save of the season during Saturday's 16-inning loss to the Yankees.

Kimbrel was called upon to earn a four-out save, and started off by winning a 10-pitch at-bat with Aaron Judge to get the Red Sox out of the eighth inning with a one-run lead. But on the third throw to leadoff batter Matt Holliday in the bottom of the ninth, Kimbrel allowed a monster shot over the Green Monster to blow his second save in the last three attempts. Besides the home run, Kimbrel struck out all three opposing batters in the ninth, bumping his K/9 to 16.2. Interestingly, all three of Kimbrel's blown saves this season have come on home runs to leadoff hitters at the onset of the ninth inning.