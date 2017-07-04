Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows save against Rangers
Kimbrel allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to blow his second save of the season during Monday's win over Texas.
Kimbrel has converted 23 of 25 save opportunities this season with a 1.23 ERA, 0.52 WHIP and 16.0 K/9, so there's no cause for concern following Monday's hiccup. He simply got beat on a good pitch by a dangerous hitter. While there were no fantasy implications for Kimbrel of fantasy owners, Boston battling back to win in extra innings definitely softened the blow.
