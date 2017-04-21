Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows save before collecting first win

Kimbrel allowed a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he was bailed out by his offense, and collected his first win of the season with a scoreless 10th inning.

Kimbrel also stuck out five Blue Jays over the two innings, so while it's unfortunate he blew the save opportunity, it was still a solid fantasy output. It wasn't as if he was going to go all season without allowing a run, either. Sporting a 2.00 ERA with six saves, a win and 17 strikeouts through nine innings, Kimbrel is off to an impressive start.

