Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Closes out Sunday's win

Kimbrel came on to get the final out and notch his seventh save in Boston's 6-2 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Fernando Abad had been brought in to finish off what looked like an easy win but was tagged for three hits and a run before Kimbrel got the dangerous Manny Machcado to pop up. Kimbrel has not generated any tense moments for Boston since his scary save April 9 in Detroit. The right-hander has retired 18 of the last 19 batters faced, striking out 12 over 6.1 innings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories