Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Closes out Sunday's win
Kimbrel came on to get the final out and notch his seventh save in Boston's 6-2 win over Baltimore on Sunday.
Fernando Abad had been brought in to finish off what looked like an easy win but was tagged for three hits and a run before Kimbrel got the dangerous Manny Machcado to pop up. Kimbrel has not generated any tense moments for Boston since his scary save April 9 in Detroit. The right-hander has retired 18 of the last 19 batters faced, striking out 12 over 6.1 innings.
