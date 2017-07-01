Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Collects 23rd save Friday
Kimbrel tossed a perfect inning with one strikeout to notch his 23rd save Friday against the Blue Jays.
Kimbrel had one of his easier save opportunities, as he came on with a three-run lead, and he easily closed the door on the Jays in the 11th inning. In addition to his saves, his 1.01 ERA and 0.48 WHIP make him on of the very best closers in the league.
